15 injured in group clash

By Express News Service

PURI: As many as 15 persons sustained injuries as residents of Harijan basti and Balinoliasahi under Sea beach police limits fought a pitched battle on Wednesday over a long-standing dispute.Police staged a flag march to bring the situation under control. Sources said youths of Harijan basti were at loggerheads with Balinoliasahi residents over conducting business at the sea beach. The youths of Balinoliasahi have monopoly over businesses in the sea beach and have allegedly been attacking Harijan basti youths, who were trying to foray into their business.

The situation turned worse on Wednesday when a youth from Harijan basti was attacked by some Balinoliasahi residents over a trivial issue. Soon, around 50 residents of Harijan basti attacked those from Balinoliasahi leading to fierce battles from 9 am to 4 pm. At least 15 persons were injured, one of them seriously.