Ambulance fails, ailing woman carried on sling for 6 km

RAYAGADA: Emergency services have time and again failed the people of Kalyansinghpur block.

Poor connectivity has led to failure of ambulance services on Tuesday following which an ailing woman had to be carried on a sling for 6 kms to reach a motorable road from Landabali village under Karapa gram panchayat in Rayagada district.

According to sources, one Takuli Praska of Landabali village was suffering from fever for the last three days. As her condition deteriorated, they contacted 108 ambulance service for shifting the patient to Kalyansinghpur Community Health Centre (CHC) but there was allegedly no proper response from the ambulance centre.

With no time to waste, Takuli’s husband and son Akshya along with some villagers carried her on sling and walked for about six kms to Murgakana village, where they hired an auto to Kalyansinghpur Community Health Centre.According to medical sources, Takuli had suffered partial paralysis and was suffering from fever for the last three days. She has been kept under observation, the doctors of the CHC said.

Meanwhile, 108 emergency ambulance service providers said the vehicle for Kalyansinghpur had developed some technical snag for which repair work was on and hence failed to provide the service.

Such incidents have become a regular sight in Kalyansinghpur block in the absence of motorable roads and poor signals in mobile network, said locals. Adding to it is the Maoist threat against road construction works. Moreover, with the Maoists observing Martyrs’ Week, vehicular movement to interior areas has been suspended fearing attacks.

102 service suspended

Rayagada:The 102 ambulance meant to carry pregnant women and children to hospitals has been suspended in Kalyansinghpur and Rayagada blocks from the first week of June after the termination of contract with the vehicle owner. According to sources, an 102 vehicle was providing service in Kalyansinghpur block area on a contractual basis. The contract signed between 102 authorities and vehicle owner was terminated over the issue of price fixing. The owner alleged that the price which was being provided by 102 officials was not in tune with the market price. The 102 officials said necessary steps will be taken to resume the service in Kalyansinghpur block.