Baby branded,  admitted to DHH

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR : The inhuman and superstitious practice of branding children to cure them of various ailments continues unabated in Nabarangpur district.In yet another such incident, a 14-month-old baby boy was branded with hot turmeric to cure him for eye and other ailments. The baby was admitted to the district headquarters hospital as his condition deteriorated on Tuesday night. According to reports, the 14-month-old baby boy was born to Domu Majhi and his wife Netra of Nishnahandi village of Nandahandi block in the district. Ever since birth, the baby was unable to open his eyes.

To cure the ailment, his parents opted for traditional treatment and approached a relative who applied hot turmeric on the baby.The baby is presently undergoing treatment at the SNCU of the district headquarters hospital. The doctors treating the baby said he is suffering from pneumonia and septicemia along with breathing problems. They termed the baby’s condition as critical and said he may be shifted to Koraput Medical College.

As many as three children have been branded in the district in the last two months while one of them died. A six-month-old baby, born to Nakul Bhatra and his wife Janaki of Khutiguda village in Papadahandi block, was branded with hot iron bangles to cure him of breathing problem. The child later died. In another similar incident, a 28-day-old infant, branded with hot iron bangles, died while undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital last month.The child, born to Rama Jani and his wife Bharati of Petuguda village in Papadahandi block, was suffering from stomach pain and swelling.

Notably, former district Collector Rashmita Panda had sincere efforts to stop the superstitious practice and had launched a campaign called ‘Jyoti’ in 2016 to generate awareness among tribals as well as healers. Panda had mobilised all officials working in rural areas of the district and monitored the programme personally.During the campaign, over 4,000 traditional healers were identified and were made aware of the legal action they could face for branding children. Apart from tribal healers, the district administration had also sensitised ANMs, anganwadi workers, panchayat representatives, local leaders and rural youth club members on the ill-effects of branding.