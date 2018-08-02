Home States Odisha

CBI probe sought into Gurupriya ‘scam’  

The Government refused to revise the estimate to Rs 90.5 crore as demanded by Gammon India which was entrusted with the project in 2010.

Published: 02nd August 2018 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Alleging huge corruption in construction of Gurupriya bridge in Malkangiri district, the State Congress on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into the matter.Referring to the draft note of Principal Accountant General (PAG) that excessive provision was made for construction of the bridge which led to undue benefit of `74.19 crore for the contractor, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik said a CBI probe can bring out the truth about such huge irregularities.

Stating that the Government has misused public money for the benefit of the contractor before the General Elections, Patnaik said the image of Odisha has been tarnished in the entire country because of scams from purchase of dal to chit fund. The OPCC president alleged that before Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the bridge on July 26, the PAG had written to the Government that Odisha Public Works Department (OPWD) norms have been violated during preparation of the project estimate.

Meanwhile, the State unit of BJP also criticised the Government for the large-scale irregularities in construction of the bridge. “The Government refused to revise the estimate to Rs 90.5 crore as demanded by Gammon India which was entrusted with the project in 2010. Why was it raised to `187 crore for Royal Infraconstru Limited?” questioned BJP spokesperson Golak Mohapatra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
corruption Gurupriya bridge Malkangiri district Gurupriya ‘scam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century