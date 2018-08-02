Home States Odisha

Congress sees plot in BJD support to NRC

Terms move as another instance of a tacit understanding between the ruling party and BJP.

Published: 02nd August 2018 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose for Congress. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD support to the National Register for Citizens (NRC) in Parliament has once again ruffled political feathers in the State. The Congress on Wednesday termed the move as yet another instance of a tacit understanding between the ruling party and the BJP while both the latter were outright in dismissal of any such possibility.The recent developments beyond State politics, however, have injected enough fuel into discussions of emergence of a new political equation. Of late, the BJD has increasingly been supportive of the NDA Government both inside and outside the Parliament.

From demonetisation,  GST implementation to election of NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind for President to supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposal for simultaneous elections in the country, the regional party has found common ground with the BJP in almost all major National issues.The latest was the BJD walkout from Lok Sabha even before discussion on the No Confidence motion against Modi Government commenced. Though the walkout from the Lok Sabha did not demonstrate direct support to the BJP-led Government, it certainly reduced the numbers in favour of the motion.

With elections less than a year away, the BJD’s tilt towards BJP has become more pronounced leading political observers to speculate that the two parties may again come together or there may be some post-poll arrangement between the erstwhile allies. The parties were partners and ran the alliance Government in the State for nine years from 2000 to 2009 before BJD pulled out over the secular credentials of BJP.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJD spokesperson Prasanna Acharya, however, said by supporting the identification of illegal immigrants, the BJD has not extended support to any political party. “The BJD is steadfast in its policy of equidistance from the Congress and BJP. The NRC is a sensitive issue involving the country’s security and at the same time, a humanitarian issue. There should not be any politics over it,” he said.

BJP national secretary Suresh Pujari also ruled out any possibility of an alliance with the BJD. “BJD supporting the saffron party on NRC is a welcome step but there is no chance of an alliance. The wounds of 2009 break-up are still fresh,” he said.The Congress, however, alleged a tacit understanding between the two parties. Opposition Chief Whip in the Assembly Tara Prasad Bahinipati accused the BJD of supporting BJP for fear of action by CBI against its party leaders. “As many leaders and MLAs of BJD are involved in the chit fund scam, the ruling party is cooperating with the saffron party,” he alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJD National Register for Citizens

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century