Congress sees plot in BJD support to NRC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD support to the National Register for Citizens (NRC) in Parliament has once again ruffled political feathers in the State. The Congress on Wednesday termed the move as yet another instance of a tacit understanding between the ruling party and the BJP while both the latter were outright in dismissal of any such possibility.The recent developments beyond State politics, however, have injected enough fuel into discussions of emergence of a new political equation. Of late, the BJD has increasingly been supportive of the NDA Government both inside and outside the Parliament.

From demonetisation, GST implementation to election of NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind for President to supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposal for simultaneous elections in the country, the regional party has found common ground with the BJP in almost all major National issues.The latest was the BJD walkout from Lok Sabha even before discussion on the No Confidence motion against Modi Government commenced. Though the walkout from the Lok Sabha did not demonstrate direct support to the BJP-led Government, it certainly reduced the numbers in favour of the motion.

With elections less than a year away, the BJD’s tilt towards BJP has become more pronounced leading political observers to speculate that the two parties may again come together or there may be some post-poll arrangement between the erstwhile allies. The parties were partners and ran the alliance Government in the State for nine years from 2000 to 2009 before BJD pulled out over the secular credentials of BJP.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJD spokesperson Prasanna Acharya, however, said by supporting the identification of illegal immigrants, the BJD has not extended support to any political party. “The BJD is steadfast in its policy of equidistance from the Congress and BJP. The NRC is a sensitive issue involving the country’s security and at the same time, a humanitarian issue. There should not be any politics over it,” he said.

BJP national secretary Suresh Pujari also ruled out any possibility of an alliance with the BJD. “BJD supporting the saffron party on NRC is a welcome step but there is no chance of an alliance. The wounds of 2009 break-up are still fresh,” he said.The Congress, however, alleged a tacit understanding between the two parties. Opposition Chief Whip in the Assembly Tara Prasad Bahinipati accused the BJD of supporting BJP for fear of action by CBI against its party leaders. “As many leaders and MLAs of BJD are involved in the chit fund scam, the ruling party is cooperating with the saffron party,” he alleged.