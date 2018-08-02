Fuel station owned by Tito’s wife lacked safety: Vigilance officials

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A petrol pump registered in the name of notorious gangster Usman Ali alias Tito’s wife in Kendrapara town has been found functioning without fire safety certificate (FSC).During investigation, Vigilance officials ascertained from the fire department office that the fuel pump allotted in the name of Tito’s wife Benazir Bibi did not have the mandatory fire safety certificate and the owner had not applied for form No.1. DSP, Vigilance, PK Nayak said the Vigilance wing, with the help of revenue inspectors of Kendrapara tehsil and Kendrapara municipality, had demarcated the lease land for approach road to the petrol pump allotted in favour of Benazir Bibi.

“From the demarcation report prepared by the revenue inspector of Kendrapara town, it was revealed that four decimals of Government land had been encroached upon by the petrol pump, including three decimals of land leased out in favour of the municipality and one decimal over an adjacent plot allotted to Benazir Bibi”, Nayak said. A report by the executive officer of Kendrapara municipality revealed that assessment of holding tax was done for Syed Filling Station, registered in the name of Benazir Bibi, he added.

The officer said the Vigilance officials had visited tehsil offices at Mahakalapada in Kendrapara district and Darpani in Jajpur district to scrutinise files related to sand lease and stone quarries allegedly allotted in favour of Tito and his associates. “We are probing whether some Government officials had shown undue favour to Tito”, he said.