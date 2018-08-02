GMU students to wear Sambalpuri handloom uniform

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The students of Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) will soon wear uniform made of Sambalpuri handloom.The varsity’s authorities have introduced Sambalpuri dress code for the students from the current academic session. The Sambalpuri handloom is based on typical Sambalpuri technique of tie and dye. The fabric for new dress code for the students was unveiled by GMU Vice-Chancellor Atanu Pati during celebration of ‘Sambalpuri Day’ here on Wednesday.

Pati said Sambalpuri dress code has been implemented for the students of the institution to commemorate the birth anniversary of the doyen of Sambalpuri language, Satyanarayan Bohidar. He said the dress code for the institution represents equality. “The introduction of the Sambalpuri dress code will encourage the weavers of the region”, the Vice-Chancellor said.

The new dress code will be implemented for the students of Plus-III first year and PG first year students. The uniform for the girl students will comprise cream coloured salwar and dupatta and kurti of maroon colour while the uniform for the boys will be maroon coloured half shirt and black coloured pant. However, the new dress code will not be enforced for the existing students.

Deputy Registrar of GMU Uma Charan Pati said the decision to introduce Sambalpuri dress code for the varsity students was taken by a committee comprising teachers and non-teaching staff besides students of GMU. The committee finalised the dress code after considering all aspects so that all students could afford the uniform. The cost of the uniform will be below `1,000, he informed. The Sambalpuri dress code will completely replace the old uniform of the varsity in the next two years, the registrar said.

“Presently, the student strength of GMU is 6,000. If all students wear uniform made of Sambalpuri fabric, it will certainly help the weaving community”, he added. The premier institution of the State, which was established in 1944, was upgraded to university in 2015.