Jindal Steel and Power Ltd bags contract with Indian railways

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR : Chhattisgarh-based unit of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) will produce and supply one lakh tonnes of rail to Indian Railways in a period of one year after the company secured the major contract through a global tender. The process is also seen as an end to the virtual monopoly of the Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP), one of the profit making facility of State-owned giant SAIL, that exclusively supplied the rails earlier. This is the first time when one of the top steel companies in private sector, JSPL, bagged the order of the Railways that floated a global tender to buy rails from the market.

JSPLedged out other seven topmost manufacturers in the first ever global tender bid by Indian Railways for supply of rails. “It’s a significant development that showcases the spirit and ethos ‘Make In India’ initiative through the concerted efforts of our Chairman and the entire team of JSPL in Raigarh from where close to one lakh tonne of rails would be manufactured and supplied to the Railways within a year,” President (JSPL) Pradeep Tandon told the Express.

JSPL operates the nation’s most advanced one MTPA Rail Mill at its 3.6 MTPA integrated Steel Plant at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh. The company has already supplied Rails to national railways of Iran and Bangladesh.