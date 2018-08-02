Job seekers cheated by NGO   

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 20 persons on Wednesday lodged a complaint with Jatni police alleging that two miscreants running an NGO have cheated them on the pretext of providing jobs. Jay Krushna Barik of Jankia and Dibyalochan Das of Jatni had opened an NGO named Health and Food Corporation of Odisha in Sandhapur village. The duo lured job aspirants by promising a salary of `9, 000 per month to each of them. Barik and Das took between `20, 000 and `25, 000 from each job seeker towards security amount. However, they fled with the money, the complainants alleged. “Preliminary investigation suggests the duo swindled about `7 lakh. We have launched a manhunt to nab them,” Jatni IIC Sanjib Kumar Mohanty said. Barik and Das mostly targeted gullible persons staying in rural areas, he added.