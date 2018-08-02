Home States Odisha

Job seekers cheated by NGO   

As many as 20 persons on Wednesday lodged a complaint with Jatni police alleging that two miscreants running an NGO have cheated them on the pretext of providing jobs. 

Published: 02nd August 2018 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 20 persons on Wednesday lodged a complaint with Jatni police alleging that two miscreants running an NGO have cheated them on the pretext of providing jobs. Jay Krushna Barik of Jankia and Dibyalochan Das of Jatni had opened an NGO named Health and Food Corporation of Odisha in Sandhapur village. The duo lured job aspirants by promising a salary of `9, 000 per month to each of them. Barik and Das took between `20, 000 and `25, 000 from each job seeker towards security amount. However, they fled with the money, the complainants alleged.  “Preliminary investigation suggests the duo swindled about `7 lakh. We have launched a manhunt to nab them,” Jatni IIC Sanjib Kumar Mohanty said. Barik and Das mostly targeted gullible persons staying in rural areas, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jatni police Fake NGO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century