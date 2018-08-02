Home States Odisha

Lizard tail found in anganwadi food

In a case of negligence on the part of an agency supplying food to aganwadi centre in Basta area of Balasore district, tail of a lizard was found in a dry food packet meant for pregnant women.

Published: 02nd August 2018

By Express News Service

BALASORE: In a case of negligence on the part of an agency supplying food to aganwadi centre in Basta area of Balasore district, tail of a lizard was found in a dry food packet meant for pregnant women.
The incident was reported on Tuesday by one Mahendra Behera after he found the tail of the reptile in a groundnut bar which he had taken for his pregnant wife from Pegarpada Anganwadi Centre (AWC) within Basta Assembly segment.

Anganwadi worker Gitanjali Praharaj said Siddheswar Self-help Group of Remuna was recently given the contract to supply food stuff to Pegarpada AWC. The anganwadi workers had distributed sooji, groundnut bars, sugar, chickpea flour and edible oil to some expectant and lactating women after receiving the stock from the SHG. Behera, a villager of Pegarpada, too availed the benefit for his pregnant wife Sandhyarani. But, to his shock he found tail of a house lizard in the packaged groundnut bar.

Soon after, he drew the attention of villagers and they took the packet to the Anganwadi centre. The villagers later went to Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) and apprised him of the matter by showing the dry food. They also demanded immediate action against the food supply agency.

The anganwadi worker said higher authorities have been apprised of the matter. Meanwhile, Collector Ramesh Kumar Rout on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the poor quality of food and sought report at the earliest.Earlier, the villagers had complained to the CDPO about the supply of sub-standard Sattu but no action was allegedly taken in this regard.

