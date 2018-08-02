Home States Odisha

Minister highlights Government bid to make Odisha a power hub

Energy Minister Sushant Singh on Wednesday said the State Government is making constant efforts to make Odisha the power hub of the country.

Published: 02nd August 2018 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Energy Minister Sushant Singh on Wednesday said the State Government is making constant efforts to make Odisha the power hub of the country. Inaugurating a national seminar organised by Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) on its 23rd foundation day, the Minister claimed Odisha is having surplus power and said the challenge before the Government is to supply uninterrupted electricity to people who live in a State which is prone to natural calamity.

Chairman of Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) Pradeep Kumar Pujari said the decision of State bodies directly affects consumers as they regulate the discoms. They must be cautious while determining tariff, he said. Noting that the CERC is bringing out many regulations, he said the SERCs should adopt these with State specific amendments. The CERC has already initiated several futuristic regulatory initiatives and is also working on market based ancillary services, Pujari added.

Energy Secretary Hemant Sharma said the State government is investing heavily in the power sector through different schemes. Since 2012, the State Government has initiated a long term capital investment plan of about `20,000 crore in generation, distribution and transmission sectors.  While praising OERC for the sterling role it played in transitioning system with limited resources, he said the body is operating in a complex system where the number of players has increased and consumer strength grown from 13 lakh to nearly 73 lakh since its inception.

OERC chairman UN Behera highlighted the achievement of the regulatory commission. While praising the progress in terms of system improvement due to massive influx of funds by the State Government and ground rules laid down by the commission, he lamented the high loss that still hampered growth in Odisha. Behera exhorted the distribution utilities to adopt best practices to improve the system.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
power hub Odisha Central Electricity Regulatory Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century