Home States Odisha

NRC fuels Bangla deportation hope in Odisha

The infiltration of illegal immigrants from the neighbouring country has been a major issue in the district. Not only have they been living in the seaside villages but also had found jobs in the Gover

Published: 02nd August 2018 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashis Senapati
Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The issue of deportation of suspected Bangladeshis from the seaside villages of Kendrapara district has cropped up again after the final draft of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) was released, leaving 40 lakh people out of the list.In 2005, the State Government had issued “Quit India” notices to 1,551 suspected Bangladeshis under the provisions of Citizenship Act and Foreigners Act after detecting them as illegal immigrants. However, it has not been followed up since more than 13 years.
“No further decision has been taken on the matter of their deportation”, Kendrapara Collector Reghu G  said.

The infiltration of illegal immigrants from the neighbouring country has been a major issue in the district. Not only have they been living in the seaside villages but also had found jobs in the Government. In 2003, the district officials had  suspended a teacher of a primary school in Ramnagar, Gouranga Baidya, on the charges of being an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh.The district administration, in 2010, had removed an Anganwadi worker, Aparna Pal, from her job at Ramnagar of Mahakalapada block after she was detected as an illegal immigrant. The administration again in 2013 had deleted the names of as many as 1,700 people from the voters’ list in Mahakalpada and Rajnagar blocks as they could not produce their land records, birth certificates and other documents to prove their Indian citizenship.

Further, in 2007, one Khokan Sheikh was convicted by the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Kujang, on charges of illegally staying in the port town of Paradip without visa or citizenship documents. He had been staying there for more than three years.

Acknowledging the issue, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had informed the  Assembly that 3,987 Bangladeshis were illegally staying in the State. The highest number of 1,649 Bangladeshi infiltrators were in coastal Kendrapara district followed by 1,112 in Jagatsinghpur district. 

There were 655 infiltrators in  Malkangiri, 313 in Bhadrak , 150 in Balasore, 106 in Nabarangpur and two in Baragarh. The publication of NRC has raised fresh hopes of action against illegal immigrants in the district. “The Narendra Modi-led NDA Government is serious against illegal immigrants. We hope the State Government will also take up the matter and pursue the Centre again to deport foreign nationals from the district,” said Amarbar Biswal, vice-president of  Kendrapara Citizen Forum.

Cong sees plot in BJD support to NRC
Bhubaneswar: The BJD support to the National Register for Citizens (NRC) in Parliament has once again ruffled political feathers in the State. The Congress on Wednesday termed the move as yet another instance of a tacit understanding between the ruling party and the BJP. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Register of Citizen NRC Bangla deportation illegal immigrants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century