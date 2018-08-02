Surplus rainfall in eight districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as eight districts of the State have witnessed surplus rainfall till July end.

The Office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Wednesday informed that Puri, Khurda, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Cuttack, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts have received surplus rainfall of more than 19 per cent during June and July. While 18 districts have received normal rainfall (+19 pc to -19 pc) during the period, Angul, Sundargarh, Balangir and Nuapada recorded a deficit rainfall. The cumulative average rainfall in the State between June and July is a surplus of 7.1 pc.

On the other hand, deficit rainfall has raised concerns about a drought-like situation in several blocks of the State. According to official data, rainfall in 41 blocks of eight districts has remained deficit between -19 pc and -39 pc. This apart, 17 blocks in four districts have received a deficit rainfall between -39 pc and -59 pc.The SRC office said the State received 8.5 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours. Five districts received average rainfall of above 20 mm till Wednesday. Chances of heavy rainfall in the State till August 3 is nil, it added.