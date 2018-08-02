Home States Odisha

Teacher nabbed for rape attempt

Tikabali police in Kandhamal district on Wednesday a Hindi teacher Akhaya Kumar Mohanty (50) for attempting to rape a student of Arabanka village High School.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:   Tikabali police in Kandhamal district on Wednesday a Hindi teacher Akhaya Kumar Mohanty (50) for attempting to rape a student of Arabanka village High School. IIC, Aditya Kumar Sethi said that the teacher, hailing from Banki area of Cuttack, had been posted in the school for several years and was residing with his wife and a 15-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son.

On Tuesday evening, the accused entered the girl’s house and tried to rape her. However her screams drew the attention of the neighbours following which Mohanty escaped from the spot. Later the villagers lodged a complaint with the police based on statement given by the victim. The accused was produced before court where his bail plea was rejected, said police. 

