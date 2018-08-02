Home States Odisha

Tutor held for raping 5 minor girls

Girls stop going to Rabindra for tuition; he threatens parents to make obscene pictures of girls viral on social media; one mother files police complaint.

Published: 02nd August 2018 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DEOGARH : In a shocking incident, a 44-year-old private tutor was arrested on Wednesday for sexually assaulting five minor girls in Deogarh district. The accused has been identified as Rabindra Sahu of a village under Kundheigola police limits. As per reports, Sahu was a private tuition teacher and taking classes for the victim minor girls aged between 8 and 12 of the same village in his house. The girls were studying from Classes I to VII in a local school.

Sahu used to take the girls to a different room on the pretext of giving special classes and allegedly sexually abused them. He was indulging in the shameful activities for the last two years, police said.
However, the matter came to light after a parent, whose two daughters were going to Sahu’s house for tuition, lodged a complaint with Kundheigola police over the matter on Tuesday.Sources said the two girls had told their parents about the activities of Sahu a few months back. Subsequently, the parents had stopped their daughters from going to the tuition. Later, the parents of rest three girls had also stopped sending their daughters to Rabindra after they came to known about the incident.

On Monday, Sahu met the mother of the two girls and asked why she was not sending her daughters for tuition. He also threatened the woman to make the obscene photographs of her daughters viral on social media. Subsequently, the woman lodged a complaint at the police station on the entire incident, following which the sexual assault on three other girls came to light.  Kundheigola IIC Ratnakar Mallik said the accused has been arrested under Sections 376 AB, 376 (3) and 506 of IPC besides 6 of POCSO Act. The five minor girls have been sent to local hospital for medical examination, he added.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sexual assault Kundheigola police private tutor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century