Tutor held for raping 5 minor girls

By Express News Service

DEOGARH : In a shocking incident, a 44-year-old private tutor was arrested on Wednesday for sexually assaulting five minor girls in Deogarh district. The accused has been identified as Rabindra Sahu of a village under Kundheigola police limits. As per reports, Sahu was a private tuition teacher and taking classes for the victim minor girls aged between 8 and 12 of the same village in his house. The girls were studying from Classes I to VII in a local school.

Sahu used to take the girls to a different room on the pretext of giving special classes and allegedly sexually abused them. He was indulging in the shameful activities for the last two years, police said.

However, the matter came to light after a parent, whose two daughters were going to Sahu’s house for tuition, lodged a complaint with Kundheigola police over the matter on Tuesday.Sources said the two girls had told their parents about the activities of Sahu a few months back. Subsequently, the parents had stopped their daughters from going to the tuition. Later, the parents of rest three girls had also stopped sending their daughters to Rabindra after they came to known about the incident.

On Monday, Sahu met the mother of the two girls and asked why she was not sending her daughters for tuition. He also threatened the woman to make the obscene photographs of her daughters viral on social media. Subsequently, the woman lodged a complaint at the police station on the entire incident, following which the sexual assault on three other girls came to light. Kundheigola IIC Ratnakar Mallik said the accused has been arrested under Sections 376 AB, 376 (3) and 506 of IPC besides 6 of POCSO Act. The five minor girls have been sent to local hospital for medical examination, he added.