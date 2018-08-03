Home States Odisha

120-year-old Jubilee Library turns dumping yard

The library, which has developed cracks, has more than 200 members but only 10 to 20 visit it due its dilapidated condition.

Published: 03rd August 2018 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Sukanta Kumar Sahu
Express News Service

BARIPADA: One of the oldest heritage buildings of the State, the 120-year-old Sriram Chandra Library,  popularly known as Jubilee Library, in the heart of Baripada town, has turned into a dumping yard owing to lack of maintenance.

The building premises and the garden surrounding it present a clear picture of neglect of the British-era building. Though the building stands tall in the middle of the town, it remains a picture of apathy. A few private educational institutions and social organisations conduct programmes at the building’s veranda free of cost. What’s worse is that the library is used by people, especially those residing in Lalbazar ward, for garbage disposal.

The library, which has developed cracks, has more than 200 members but only 10 to 20 visit it due its dilapidated condition. Large volumes of Vedas donated by the then King of Baripada in 1932-33 are covered in a thick layer of dust. Former secretary of the library Dinakrushna Mohanty said several books in the facility are yet to be entered in the stock register while 30-40 per cent of books have been catalogued as a result of which readers are deprived of them. Some residents of the town feel that the municipality must conduct a cleanliness drive around the heritage building as it is public property and funds should be allocated by PWD for its renovation.

“The heritage building has become an example of apathy and needs immediate attention of the district administration, municipality and State Government”, said Bibhudatta Das, a resident.Meanwhile, district culture officer Tanuja Sirka said the then Collector Rajesh Prabhakar Patil had allocated more than `9 lakh under Integrated Action Plan for purchase of articles needed for preservation of books in the library in 2014-15. “However, the members of the library did not meet the Collector to discuss the issues”, he added. Working secretary of the library Basanta Mohanta said the library receives books and journals from Sriram Chandra Bhanja Foundation, Raja Ram Mohan Roy Library and the State Culture department free of cost. However, owing to lack of space and adequate space, the readers have been deprived of such valuable books, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
heritage building Sriram Chandra Library Jubilee Library

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release