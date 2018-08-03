Accident victim alleges SCB medical neglect

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 22-year-old accident victim was found lying at Badambadi Bus Stand on Thursday after being allegedly refused treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital due to lack of money.

On being informed, volunteers of an NGO rushed to the spot and brought him back to SCB. As per reports, Naba Santa of Barajodi within Umerkote police limits in Nabarangpur sustained critical injuries in an accident and was admitted to Neurosurgery ward of SCB on July 27. However, his family members alleged that doctors at the hospital refused to provide treatment as they had no money with them.

Contacted, SCB Emergency Officer Dr Bhubanananda Moharana said necessary treatment was provided to Naba free of cost and he was discharged on July 31 after his condition was improved. “The allegations are baseless and fabricated. After he was brought to SCB by the NGO, we have kept him under observation in the trauma care unit,” Moharana added.