Bandh over soil for martyr tower

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The dawn-to-dusk bandh to protest collection of soil from villages of martyrs Basu Sethi and Bisuni Madhual in Kendrapara to build a martyrs’ tower in Bhubaneswar, hit normal life in Rajkanika on Thursday. Bus service from Rajkanika was affected while markets and educational institutions remained closed. The bandh was called by Kanika Saheed Smurti Sansad.

The State Freedom Fighters Association (SFFA) and the BJD had earlier decided to collect soil from Basu Sethi’s native village Teltolikoli and Baratni, the village of Bisuni Madhual and Meghapur village where both the freedom fighters were gunned down 96 years ago, to build a martyrs’ tower in Bhubaneswar.

Both the freedom fighters were gunned by the British on April 23, 1922 during the non-cooperation movement. The move, however, was opposed by locals under the aegis of the Sansad in protest against government apathy towards the martyrs’ families. A group of locals has been on indefinite hunger strike over the issue since Saturday but on Wednesday, some local BJD leaders and freedom fighters collected earth from the villages without the knowledge and consent of the family members of martyrs.