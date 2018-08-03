Cop advisory against Kiki challenge

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Odisha Police has issued an advisory asking people not to take up the Kiki Challenge.

The State police tweeted a video on its official Twitter handle which showed people in various parts of the country taking up the Kiki or ‘In My Feelings’ challenge and meeting with accidents.

In the video, people are seen dancing alongside their moving vehicles and getting hit by poles and cars. Some are even seen falling down while attempting to step down from their cars.Warning people against attempting the risky dance, police said though Kiki, also referred to as Keke, challenge has taken over the world, “family was prettier than Keke and safety was better than trend”.

“Don’t get swayed away with the trend as life deserves way more than that,” said the police in the video.

In June, American comedian Shiggy posted a video of him dancing to Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ song. It triggered a movement across the world but over the weeks, Shiggy’s original moves were replaced with dangerous actions which have led to serious accidents.