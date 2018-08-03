Home States Odisha

Country’s 2nd biggest data centre at Gothapatana

India has three types of data, which include 1.29 million km 2D data, 0.67 million 3D data and 15,000 well data of the entire sedimentary basins.

Published: 03rd August 2018 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The City will soon have the country’s second-biggest data centre of National Data Repository (NDR) and Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) at Gothapatana. It will be the disaster recovery of the NDR located at Noida.

General Manager (HR) at the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) Shiladitya Bhattacharjee said large data of Indian exploration and production will be housed at the secondary data centre. India has three types of data, which include 1.29 million km 2D data, 0.67 million 3D data and 15,000 well data of the entire sedimentary basins. All the data will be stored here and managed by DGH.

“We need to have some risk management and in case of any untoward incident, the data at the secondary centre will provide full backup,” Bhattacharjee said.As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of reducing 10 per cent import by 2022, Bhattacharjee said it is a step in that direction. The data centre is the backbone of all exploration and production activities, he said.

Huge data of Odisha have also remained unused. The DGH has carved out four blocks which may attract investors to explore the data and find oil in the State. The data has already been brought to the centre.
The data centre is expected to give boost to exploration activities in eastern India, Odisha in particular, as a lot of geology and geo-physics people are from the State and the region.

“The centre will help students of geology, researchers and academicians as well as various companies. They will be able to conduct data analytics and research based on data available on exploration and production of petroleum products in the country. We are ready to give 50 sq km of free data to students for research activities,” Bhattacharjee added.  

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate the centre on Saturday. Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ravi Sankar Prasad is also slated to grace the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Data Repository Software Technology Parks of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release