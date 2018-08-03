Country’s 2nd biggest data centre at Gothapatana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The City will soon have the country’s second-biggest data centre of National Data Repository (NDR) and Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) at Gothapatana. It will be the disaster recovery of the NDR located at Noida.

General Manager (HR) at the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) Shiladitya Bhattacharjee said large data of Indian exploration and production will be housed at the secondary data centre. India has three types of data, which include 1.29 million km 2D data, 0.67 million 3D data and 15,000 well data of the entire sedimentary basins. All the data will be stored here and managed by DGH.

“We need to have some risk management and in case of any untoward incident, the data at the secondary centre will provide full backup,” Bhattacharjee said.As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of reducing 10 per cent import by 2022, Bhattacharjee said it is a step in that direction. The data centre is the backbone of all exploration and production activities, he said.

Huge data of Odisha have also remained unused. The DGH has carved out four blocks which may attract investors to explore the data and find oil in the State. The data has already been brought to the centre.

The data centre is expected to give boost to exploration activities in eastern India, Odisha in particular, as a lot of geology and geo-physics people are from the State and the region.

“The centre will help students of geology, researchers and academicians as well as various companies. They will be able to conduct data analytics and research based on data available on exploration and production of petroleum products in the country. We are ready to give 50 sq km of free data to students for research activities,” Bhattacharjee added.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate the centre on Saturday. Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ravi Sankar Prasad is also slated to grace the event.