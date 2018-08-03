Home States Odisha

Cruel hand of fate deals body blow to Rayagada girl

Till 14 years, Meeta led a normal and healthy life, went to school, spent time with friends and looked forward to the future. 

Published: 03rd August 2018 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Shiva Prasad Dora
Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Meeta Sabara lays motionless on the bed in a corner of her house as her elder sister attends to her needs in Perpangu village under Padmapur block of Rayagada district. An abnormal growth of flesh on her right hand has restricted her movement for the last few years.

Till she turned 14, Meeta led a normal and healthy life, went to school, spent time with friends and looked forward to the future. Then life took a cruel turn. The mysterious growth on her hand started to appear in 2012. Financially weak, the family was not in a position to treat her in the early stages, said her sister Kumari Sabar.

With the flesh eruption only growing abnormally over the next few months, she was not in a position to move out and had to discontinue her studies in Class VI.Just as she was coming to terms with the unknown disease, her parents passed away within a year leaving the two sisters fending for themselves. Elder sister Kumari, married with a daughter, has been deserted by her husband.

In January this year, the sisters visited SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack after district Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar heard their grievance during a visit to Padampur block and sanctioned Rs 10,000 for treatment.

During the course of check-up, doctors at SCBMCH advised amputation. But the sisters did not go for amputation and returned home. Their case was again presented to the Collector and they were provided Rs 10,000 from Red Cross fund.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, District Public Health Officer Sanjukta Sahu along with a medical team and tehsildar Padmanabh Dora visited Padmapur CHC and her village for a case study. Sahu said they suspect Lymphoedema and problem in her upper rib bone.

On the other hand, it is learnt that the sisters have given consent for further medical checkup and agreed to follow doctors’ advice. The Collector said necessary assistance will be provided to Meeta for the treatment.

