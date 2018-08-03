Disabled auto driver shows the way

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Johan Killo, an autorickshaw driver from Koraput town, proved that strong willpower and positive mindset can overcome all adversities in life. Johan, who lost both his legs in a mishap at Singpur road railway station near Rayagada on December 17, 2011, was given a new lease of life by the District Disabled Rehabilitation Centre (DDRC) at Koraput.

Johan said he was a mason till 2011 when the mishap occurred and changed his life forever. While travelling from Koraput to Rayagada, he was run over by a DMU train. Fortunately, Johan survived and was shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital where both his legs were amputated below the knees.

The cost of treatment, amounting to Rs 3.8 lakh, was borne by his friends and relatives. Later, he approached the DDRC at Koraput where he came in contact with Dr Premo Kindo who helped him get artificial limbs at Sambalpur branch of the centre. He practised walking with his new legs and also received a compensation of Rs 4.8 lakh from the railways. After repaying the amount spent on his treatment, he bought a second-hand auto rickshaw with the balance amount and started a new life.

Johan’s disability does not deter him from helping others. He has helped people on numerous occasions. He once helped a neighbour construct a house. Johan says he always had belief in God which helped him and his family sail through difficult times.