Fake cement unit busted, one held

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate police busted a cement adulteration unit operating near Pirbazaar here and arrested its manager on Thursday.

The arrested manager is 48-year-old Surendra Kandi of Marichipur within Balikuda police limits in Jagatsinghpur district.

Besides recovering 500 packets of damaged cement and a heap of raw materials used for cement adulteration, police seized 340 bags of adulterated cement of Dalmia DSP and Ultratech brands from the godown.

DCP Akhilesvar Singh said acting on a tip off, the cops raided the godown of one Rintu Das and found labourers engaged in adulterating cement and packing the bags.

When asked, manager Kandi failed to produce any valid papers of the stock of cement packets as well as raw materials stored inside the godown. Later, he admitted of adulterating cement.

On further enquiry, it was ascertained that owner Das and Kandi procured empty bags of Dalmia DSP and Ultratech and packed these with adulterated cement in the godown. Later, they sold the cement bags in the market at the original price by using false trademark, Singh informed. Das, who hails from Mahanadi Vihar, is on the run and efforts are on to nab him, the DCP added.