IPS officer’s kin in heated exchange with traffic cop

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:When traffic personnel of Commissionerate Police had a face-off with kin of a senior IPS officer on Thursday, it was all over the place.An ADG-ranked officer’s wife and daughter got into a heated exchange with the Traffic police at AG Square after their vehicle allegedly overstepped the zebra crossing at the busy junction.

As the traffic personnel asked the driver of the car to get behind the line, she allegedly did not pay attention and kept moving forward. Things turned intense when the traffic police were asked for clearance of passage for Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s convoy.Sources said the officer’s kin later proceeded towards Raj Bhawan but took a U-turn and came near AG Square where an altercation broke out. “We checked CCTV footage and found out that the car had blocked the passage which is used by commuters for taking an U-turn. We also found out that the traffic personnel only warned them verbally,” a senior police officer said.