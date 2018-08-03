Home States Odisha

It’s duty as usual for the man in limelight

Poor with meagre means of survival, the man never ditched his commitment to his family and relations even though it meant being outcast from the society.

Published: 03rd August 2018 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The soul-stirring image of Chaturbhuja Banka carrying the dead body of his sister-in-law, tied to the middle bar of his bicycle, to the grave yard will haunt the Krushnapalli village in Boudh district for all times to come.

The realisation dawned on the villagers as the incident hogged the headlines on Thursday and they rushed to make amends with the local Sarpanch handing over Rs 2,000 under Harischandra Yojana scheme for performing final rites of the deceased. Political parties too made a beeline to the village sensing an opportunity to make political capital from the tragedy.

Also Read | Government under fire for Boudh shame

But in the midst of all these, Chaturbhuja, the man wronged, went about carrying out his responsibilities completely unaffected by the developments. With not a moment to lose in mourning or agitation, he was at the bedside of his ailing wife Beda, undergoing treatment at the Boudh Hospital.

As details about the incident and the life of Chaturbhuja emerge, he stands tall as a hero and a symbol of humanity. Poor with meagre means of survival, the man never ditched his commitment to his family and relations even though it meant being outcast from the society.

His bad days started around five years ago when his uncle opted for second marriage  outside their caste. As per the existing custom, the villagers ostracised the uncle’s family and as Chaturbhuja defied the diktat, he too was outcast. Around a year ago, his uncle died and Chatrubhuja brought his aunty who became mentally disturbed to his home. This further angered the villagers who accused him of confining his aunty to get her property.

However, the accusations had no impact on Chaturbhuja. But, unable to tolerate the behaviour of villagers, his two sons left for other States. Soon after, his father-in-law and mother-in-law passed away leaving behind his sister-in-law Pancha alone in their house.

It’s duty as usual for the man in limelight

The man devoted to his family did not think twice before bringing her home. That he had to arrange for his wife, daughter, a mentally unstable aunt and now an added member was not a worry for him.On July 31, both Beda and Pancha suffered from diarrhoea and were admitted to Boudh hospital. However, Pancha died in the morning.

The hospital provided the ambulance to shift the body to his house but no one in the village came forward to lend their shoulder to carry the corpse to the graveyard. Assisted by his daughter, Chaturbhuja tied the body to his cycle and took to the grave yard. He then returned to the hospital to attend to his ailing wife.
Meanwhile, the district administration has also come forward to his support. Boudh Sadar Block Development Officer on Thursday handed over `10,000 to Chaturbhuja from Red Cross Fund and assured to meet the treatment expenses of Beda. The ailing aunty has also been shifted to a shelter home by the administration.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Boudh Chaturbhuja Banka dead body Boudh shame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release