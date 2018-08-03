Jajpur bridges become commuters’ nightmare

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: As many as five bridges over different rivers on the busy national highways passing through Jajpur district have become commuters’ nightmare. Potholes and gaps between slabs due to lack of repair has turned these bridges into death traps. The bridge over Brahmani river near Jaraka on National Highway-16, that connects Kolkata and Chennai, poses grave risks for commuters, especially two-wheeler riders. Sangram Keshari Jena, a commuter, said he uses the bridge every day for travelling to work and it always fills him with fear.

Similarly, two bridges over Kharasrota river near Baruhan and Budha river near Malikapur on National Highway-20 that connects Kuakhia and Chandbali are in a pathetic condition. Both the bridges have not been maintained for the last eight years. Traffic jams are common on both the bridges as vehicles slow down to negotiate the potholes.

Another bridge over Keula river near Bhagabanpur that connects Baruan on NH-20 and Krushnadaspur on NH- 200 is replete with potholes making accidents a regular affair. The bridge over Brahmani at Kabatabandha, the lifeline of Kalinga Nagar steel hub, too is in a bad shape. Despite repeated attempts, NHAI officials could not be contacted for their comments.