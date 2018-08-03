Jal Satyagraha over bridge repair

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Activists of Bhutmundei Bridge Surkhya Manch, led by its chief Satya Prakash Mohanty, started ‘Jal Satyagraha’ on Thursday demanding renovation of 56-year-old Mahanadi bridge at Bhutmundei.

The bridge at Bhutmundei on Paradip-Chandikhol NH-5(A) is considered lifeline of people of both Jagtsinghpur and Kendrapara. Constructed in 1962, the bridge is replete with potholes and its boundary wall has been damaged at several places. In the past three months, two trucks had fallen off the bridge.

The footpaths on the bridge have also been damaged. There are no lighting arrangements and commuting on the bridge in the evening is a harrowing experience for locals. Although authorities concerned of NHAI have been urged time and again to repair the structures, the requests have fallen on deaf ears.

Apart from four and two-wheelers, nearly 2,000 mineral-laden trucks use the bridge every day to transport minerals from Paradip Port to Joda and Barbil areas of Keonjhar district.The activists said in the last one decade, the number of heavy vehicles using the bridge has increased by several times but no maintenance of the bridge is taken up by the NHAI. They further said iron rods are protruding from concrete slabs of the bridge, posing threat to motorists. The bridge trembles every time a heavy vehicles passes through it.

They threatened to intensify the agitation if no repair work is taken up at the earliest.