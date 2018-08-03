Kids cross highway to attend school

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The death of five students in an accident in Bhadrak has failed to move Baripada administration which is facing a similar crisis when it comes to providing education in the vicinity of villages without risking the lives of children.

At least 230 Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe girl students of Bankati under Bangiriposi Assembly segment in the district walk more than a kilometre along the busy State Highway No. 45 to reach Bankati Project School and Dasarapada Primary School, in the absence of adequate classrooms and other infrastructure in the Adarsh Vidyalayas.

The children, accompanied by matrons, hostel warden and faculties walk to the two schools daily to learn their lessons. The children have to walk the distance as the Adarsh Vidyalayas, which have admitted such huge number students this academic session, do not have the required infrastructure to provide education on the same premises.The SC/ST schools have two classrooms only which are not sufficient to accommodate the students, said sources.

Any action in this regard is yet to be taken even after a recent direction from SC/ST Development Commissioner R Raghu Prakash, who had visited the students of the residential schools recently and learnt about their long march. He had ordered the district administration to immediately build classrooms and infrastructure in the residential school. But, not a single room has been constructed even as the Government claims to have spent crores of rupees for SC and ST development.

Development Officer Shasila Puhan said the matter is already in the knowledge of district administration and it will provide the fund and take steps for development of the residential school.Block Development Officer Ashish Ranjan Sahu inquired into the matter and assured to meet the higher authority and address the problem.

What is worrying the locals is that the highway is accident-prone. Around 10 major accidents have taken place on the State Highway in the last few months which only explains how safe the children are, said Pravat Kumar Hota.