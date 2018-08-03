Home States Odisha

Kids cross highway to attend school

The children, accompanied by matrons, hostel warden and faculties walk to the two schools daily to learn their lessons.

Published: 03rd August 2018 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The death of five students in an accident in Bhadrak has failed to move Baripada administration which is facing a similar crisis when it comes to providing education in the vicinity of villages without risking the lives of children.

At least 230 Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe girl students of Bankati under Bangiriposi Assembly segment in the district walk more than a kilometre along the busy State Highway No. 45 to reach Bankati Project School and Dasarapada Primary School, in the absence of adequate classrooms and other infrastructure in the Adarsh Vidyalayas.

The children, accompanied by matrons, hostel warden and faculties walk to the two schools daily to learn their lessons. The children have to walk the distance as the Adarsh Vidyalayas, which have admitted such huge number students this academic session, do not have the required infrastructure to provide education on the same premises.The SC/ST schools have two classrooms only which are not sufficient to accommodate the students, said sources.

Any action in this regard is yet to be taken even after a recent direction from SC/ST Development Commissioner R Raghu Prakash, who had visited the students of the residential schools recently and learnt about their long march. He had ordered the district administration to immediately build classrooms and infrastructure in the residential school. But, not a single room has been constructed even as the Government claims to have spent crores of rupees for SC and ST development.

Development Officer Shasila Puhan said the matter is already in the knowledge of district administration and it will provide the fund and take steps for development of the residential school.Block Development Officer Ashish Ranjan Sahu inquired into the matter and assured to meet the higher authority and address the problem.

What is worrying  the locals is that the highway is accident-prone. Around 10 major accidents have taken place on the State Highway in the last few months which only explains how safe the children are, said Pravat Kumar Hota.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
accident Bhadrak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release