Home States Odisha

Mobile toilet vans find few takers

Two weeks after mobile toilet vans were set up at different places to check open defecation in the town, the facility seems to have failed to attract users.

Published: 03rd August 2018 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

By A K Mishra
Express News Service

JEYPORE: Two weeks after mobile toilet vans were set up at different places to check open defecation in the town, the facility seems to have failed to attract users.The Centre had launched Swachh Bharat Mission in October 2014. One of the main objectives of the campaign was to make the country open defecation free (ODF) by October 2019 through constructing household and community toilets in rural and urban areas. As part of the mission, the Jeypore Municipality had purchased five mobile toilet vans with an estimated cost of `30 lakh last year.

However, the mobile toilet vans were kept idle for several months on the premises of municipality office. Two weeks ago, the mobile toilet vans were put up in open defection-prone areas of the town. Sulabh International, a social service organisation that promotes environmental sanitation, was roped in for maintenance with a cost of Rs 10,000 per month for each van. Around 10 officials, led by the Executive Officer of the municipality and councillors, are monitoring the implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission in the town. Despite several efforts, it failed to put a check on open defection practices. Now, these toilets have turned into garbage dumping yard for the residents.

According to official sources, over 1.2 lakh people are residing in 28 Wards of the town and about 12 per cent population are using open fields, sewage drains and banks of water bodies for defection. The most affected areas are Jayanagar, Kumbar Street, Bapuji Nagar, New Streets, Hanaguda, Soura Guda, Gandhi Chowk and Mill Streets.

Contacted, Jeypore Municipality vice-chairperson S N Rath said the civic body had purchased the mobile toilet vans to check open defection, but it failed to attract users due to lack of awareness. Steps have been taken to create awareness among the residents in the town, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mobile toilet open defecation free Swachh Bharat Mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release