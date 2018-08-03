Mobile toilet vans find few takers

A K Mishra By

JEYPORE: Two weeks after mobile toilet vans were set up at different places to check open defecation in the town, the facility seems to have failed to attract users.The Centre had launched Swachh Bharat Mission in October 2014. One of the main objectives of the campaign was to make the country open defecation free (ODF) by October 2019 through constructing household and community toilets in rural and urban areas. As part of the mission, the Jeypore Municipality had purchased five mobile toilet vans with an estimated cost of `30 lakh last year.

However, the mobile toilet vans were kept idle for several months on the premises of municipality office. Two weeks ago, the mobile toilet vans were put up in open defection-prone areas of the town. Sulabh International, a social service organisation that promotes environmental sanitation, was roped in for maintenance with a cost of Rs 10,000 per month for each van. Around 10 officials, led by the Executive Officer of the municipality and councillors, are monitoring the implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission in the town. Despite several efforts, it failed to put a check on open defection practices. Now, these toilets have turned into garbage dumping yard for the residents.

According to official sources, over 1.2 lakh people are residing in 28 Wards of the town and about 12 per cent population are using open fields, sewage drains and banks of water bodies for defection. The most affected areas are Jayanagar, Kumbar Street, Bapuji Nagar, New Streets, Hanaguda, Soura Guda, Gandhi Chowk and Mill Streets.

Contacted, Jeypore Municipality vice-chairperson S N Rath said the civic body had purchased the mobile toilet vans to check open defection, but it failed to attract users due to lack of awareness. Steps have been taken to create awareness among the residents in the town, he added.