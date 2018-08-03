Home States Odisha

Naveen pledges support to Taiwan’s petrochemical plan

The Taiwan company has identified port town Paradip as one of the possible locations for its investment.

Published: 03rd August 2018 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Taiwan’s State-owned firm CPC Corporation has proposed to invest Rs 43,000 crore (USD 6.6 billion) in petrochemical sector in Odisha by setting up a greenfield cracker and other downstream units at Paradip.  

Also read | Taiwan oil firm to invest USD 6 billion in Paradip project

The State Government has assured all support to the Corporation to set up the project. The assurance was given by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik after a delegation from the Corporation led by its president Shun-Chin Lee met him at the Secretariat here on Thursday. The delegation also met Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi.

The Taiwan company has identified port town Paradip as one of the possible locations for its investment. The company is likely to select the Paradip site as it may meet its raw material requirement by using feedstock from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

During discussion, the CM said a high level task force headed by the Chief Secretary will be formed to facilitate the company’s investment in Odisha. Stating that the proposed project will help in setting up downstream petroleum industries in Paradip, he said there is a huge opportunity in the State to set up industries. “Odisha is among top three States in live manufacturing investment and project implementation,” Naveen said.

Chief Secretary Padhi told mediapersons that the State Government has assured the Taiwan company to provide all infrastructural support like land, water, electricity and incentives. The company will meet its raw material requirement from IOCL which has set up a mega oil refinery in Paradip.

Padhi said the CPC delegation visited Paradip on Wednesday and discussed in detail about the proposed project with the authorities of Paradip Port Trust (PPT). They also met officials of the Oil Ministry separately, he said and added that the State Government is optimistic about Taiwan’s investment.
On Tuesday, the Taiwanese delegation had a meeting with the Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and chairperson of IOCL Sanjiv Singh at New Delhi to discuss about the investment plans.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CPC Corporation petrochemical sector

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release