Naveen pledges support to Taiwan’s petrochemical plan

BHUBANESWAR: Taiwan’s State-owned firm CPC Corporation has proposed to invest Rs 43,000 crore (USD 6.6 billion) in petrochemical sector in Odisha by setting up a greenfield cracker and other downstream units at Paradip.

The State Government has assured all support to the Corporation to set up the project. The assurance was given by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik after a delegation from the Corporation led by its president Shun-Chin Lee met him at the Secretariat here on Thursday. The delegation also met Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi.

The Taiwan company has identified port town Paradip as one of the possible locations for its investment. The company is likely to select the Paradip site as it may meet its raw material requirement by using feedstock from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

During discussion, the CM said a high level task force headed by the Chief Secretary will be formed to facilitate the company’s investment in Odisha. Stating that the proposed project will help in setting up downstream petroleum industries in Paradip, he said there is a huge opportunity in the State to set up industries. “Odisha is among top three States in live manufacturing investment and project implementation,” Naveen said.

Chief Secretary Padhi told mediapersons that the State Government has assured the Taiwan company to provide all infrastructural support like land, water, electricity and incentives. The company will meet its raw material requirement from IOCL which has set up a mega oil refinery in Paradip.

Padhi said the CPC delegation visited Paradip on Wednesday and discussed in detail about the proposed project with the authorities of Paradip Port Trust (PPT). They also met officials of the Oil Ministry separately, he said and added that the State Government is optimistic about Taiwan’s investment.

On Tuesday, the Taiwanese delegation had a meeting with the Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and chairperson of IOCL Sanjiv Singh at New Delhi to discuss about the investment plans.