New gears, waterproof uniforms for firemen

BHUBANESWAR:The fire service personnel of the State will soon get equipment like gumboots, helmets and waterproof uniforms for dealing with urban flood situations, informed Odisha Fire Services DG Bijay Kumar Sharma on Wednesday.

Sharma said, “More training will be given to fire personnel so that they can be handy during situations like urban flooding or other situations like chlorine gas leak incident in Cuttack and rescue of a 3-year-old girl from a borewell in Angul.”

Officials of Fire Services department informed that a process has been initiated to procure 20 high power pumps to face flood-like situations in the Capital. Women personnel will be inducted in the department and deployed for field work soon, they said.

On the day, Sharma felicitated 20 officers and personnel of the department for their exemplary services in inundated areas of the Capital City recently. Besides rescuing a woman from Kuakhai river, the firemen pumped out water from several flooded areas in Puri, Cuttack and the State Capital.