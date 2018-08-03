Home States Odisha

Office-bearer list delay to derail Congress poll plot

The number of recommendations for different posts has reached nearly 200 and it has become difficult for the party leadership to prune the list.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:With the General Elections only less than a year away, the delay in announcement of State office-bearers’ list of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) is going to affect the poll preparedness of the party.

Though OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik, a couple of days back, had said the list is likely to be announced by the end of July, sources in the party informed that a large number of recommendations for different posts has further delayed the entire exercise.

Patnaik is reported to have finalised a list and submitted it to the high command a month back. However, different factions in the party raised objection and wanted members of their group in the list as a result of which the announcement was delayed. The number of recommendations for different posts has reached nearly 200 and it has become difficult for the party leadership to prune the list.

After Patnaik replaced Prasad Harichandan as the OPCC chief four months back, he had announced that a small team will be appointed to prepare the party for the next elections with an aim to win. However, Congress leaders loyal to Patnaik are also no longer confident about the party’s prospects in the coming elections because of such neglect of the high command.

The high command had appointed three working presidents - Chiranjib Biswal, Pradip Majhi and Naba Kishore Das - along with Patnaik as the OPCC chief. Patnaik and the three working presidents had visited all the districts in the State and submitted a report to the high command on why Congress was losing elections for the last four consecutive terms.

They had also identified possible candidates for different Assembly segments for the next polls. The new leadership had started on a positive note by announcing that at least 50 candidates for different Assembly seats will be announced by August-end. The early announcement of candidates is part of the process initiated by Congress for its revival in the State under a new leadership.

However, the enthusiasm of leaders and workers seems to have petered out as the party has failed to make a mark as expected after the change of leadership.

