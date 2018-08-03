Home States Odisha

Science Park in all district headquarters

Nearly a year after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s announcement, the Science and Technology department has decided to set up science Park in all district headquarters of the State.

Published: 03rd August 2018 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nearly a year after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s announcement, the Science and Technology department has decided to set up science Park in all district headquarters of the State.
The district science centres (DSCs) will be set up under a sub scheme of State Council on Science and Technology. The objective of the DSCs is to popularise science and technology among people in general and students in particular, sources in the department said.

The proposed science centres will organise out-of-school education activities to foster scientific temper and creativity among students. The State Government will provide initial funding for required infrastructure of the DSC/science park while the district development authorities or the civic bodies concerned will be the assigned the responsibility for their maintenance.

The district Collectors have been advised to form a society to be called Zilla Bigyan Prasar Samiti (ZBPS) under their chairmanship. The ZBPS will be in charge of operation and management of these centres.
The State Government will bear the recurring expenditure of these centres for the first five years after which it will be borne by the local body or ZBPS.

A tripartite agreement will be signed between the State Council on Science and Technology, Science and Technology department and the local body/ZBPS for upkeep and maintenance including payment of staff salary of the DSCs.Currently, two science centres are functional in Bhubaneswar and Dhenkanal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Science and Technology department science Park district science centres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release