‘Chatashali’ comes to rescue of children

The village, with a population of 150, has 31 families most of whom belong to backward communities.

Published: 04th August 2018 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Children holding study materials at the ‘chatashali’ | Express

By Sukanta Kumar Sahu
Express News Service

BALASORE: Simuliapokhari village under Paschimbard panchayat in Jaleswar Assembly segment is a classic example of Government’s apathy towards ensuring education at the primary level.However, the villagers, undeterred by the lack of Government initiative,  have contributed towards running the ‘chatashali’ (pre-primary education centre) for children. The ‘chatashali’ is run by a social organisation Jaleswar Vikash Manch (JVM) from the veranda of a villager who has provided the space free of cost.

The village, with a population of 150, has 31 families most of whom belong to backward communities. A mini anganwadi centre in the village remains non-functional as a result of which the children had to travel to other villages to attend classes. They brave several odds like narrow lanes and risk of snakebite during the rainy season to go to school.

The villagers’ repeated pleas to provide pre-primary education to children went unheeded by the authorities concerned. This prompted JVM to set up a ‘chatashali’. It did not have to worry about space the villagers allowed the veranda of his house to be used for the purpose. The organisation has provided notebooks, black boards, and bags to the children. They also appointed a lady teacher.

JVM president Sudarshan Das said the organisation took the initiative under its ‘Gaon Sikska ra Vikash’ campaign. He said it is unfortunate that Government officials do not visit the village and interact with its residents to ascertain their needs. ‘I have tried my best to build a road to the village and the officials have been urged to make the mini anganwadi centre functional”, Das said. 

Primary Education Jaleswar Vikash Manch chatashali

