Eight Collectors among 23 officers transferred  

The State Government on Friday effected a massive reshuffle by transferring 23 senior officials including eight district Collectors.

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Friday effected a massive reshuffle by transferring 23 senior officials including eight district Collectors.According to a notification issued by the General Administration department, Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Northern Division, Sambalpur DV Swamy has been posted as Commissioner-cum-Director, Employment and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA). Director, special project, Panchayati Raj department SN Girish has been transferred as Managing Director, Odisha State Cooperative Bank.

As per the changes, Subarnapur Collector Dasarathi Satpathy has been posted as Kendrapara Collector in place of Reghu G who has been transferred as Deputy Secretary in the Water Resources department. Boudh Collector Madhusudan Mishra has been posted as Subarnapur Collector. Kalahandi Collector Anjan Kumar Manik has been posted as Labour Commissioner while Puri Collector Arvind Agarwal has been transferred as Cuttack Collector.

Agarwal will replace Susanta Mohapatra who has been posted as Director, Social Security and Empowerment of People with Disabilities. While Director, Horticulture Sudhansu Mohan Samal has been posted as Deogarh Collector. Ganjam Collector Prem Chandra Choudhury has been shifted as Director, Special Projects. Project Director (PD), District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Ganjam Kulanga Vijay Amruta has been posted as Ganjam Collector.

Similarly, PD, DRDA, Malkangiri Gavali Parag Harshad has been posted as Kalahandi Collector while Additional Secretary to Government in Water Resources department Jyoti Prakash Das has been posted as Puri Collector. Secretary, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) Sitanshu Kumar Rout has been posted as Boudh Collector.

Commissioner-cum-Director, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services (AH&VS) Mahendra Kumar Mallik has been posted as RDC (ND), Sambalpur with additional charge of RDC (Central Division), Cuttack. Director, Tourism and Managing Director, Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) Jawale Nitin Bhanudas has been posted as Additional Secretary in Industries department. Additional Secretary in Higher Education department Srikant Prusty has been transferred as Additional Secretary in Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts department.

Director, Fisheries Prasant Kumar Senapati has been given additional charge of Director, AH&VS. Director, Employment and CEO, OSDA Patil Rajesh Pravakar has been posted as Director, Tourism. Chairman, CHSE Amarendra Kumar Patnaik has been transferred as Managing Director, Boyanika.

