Eviction drive continues in Capital City

BHUBANESWAR: In a joint eviction drive, the enforcement team of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Commissionerate Police removed encroachments along drainage channel 4 and 5 in the City on Friday. Unauthorised structures over drainage channel 4 and roadside Government land at Salia Sahi, Maila Tanki square near Jayadev Vihar were removed. Six asbestos-roofed houses and another structure were demolished.

Similarly, two excavators were deployed for eviction along drainage channel 5 at Kharavela Nagar. One platoon of police force including lady cops were present at the site to maintain law and order during the drive. As many as 17 cabins, four polythene sheds, a portion of the boundary wall of a biscuit factory as well as barricades on both sides of the drainage channel were demolished.

BMC zonal deputy commissioner (south east) Binay Kumar Dash said a ‘zero tolerance policy’ has been adopted against encroachment on drains in the City. BDA officials said the encroachment drive will continue for two more days. Eviction drive will be carried out around Nayapalli Haza on Saturday while encroachment on drains near Science Park along Acharya Vihar road will be removed the next day.