Facelift for City Hospital soon  

Published: 04th August 2018 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The district headquarters hospital (DHH), popularly known as City Hospital, is all set to get a facelift.In the recent Rogi Kalyan Samti meeting, it has been decided to construct a G+3 building to overcome the difficulties arising out of inadequate infrastructure in the hospital. Necessary instructions have been given to Roads and Building department to prepare a blueprint for the same.  

The 130-bed hospital currently houses essential departments like medicine, surgery, diarrhoea, obstetrics and gynaecology as well as paediatric. The departments are running in a scattered manner from different buildings as a result of which doctors are facing a lot of difficulties in treating patents. Sources said healthcare delivery system in the hospital will be streamlined after the construction of the building. While parking space will be allotted at the ground floor, all the departments including the main office will function from the three-storey building. 

Besides, decision to install a high power generator for uninterrupted power supply in the hospital was also taken in the meeting. This apart, the pathology laboratory will be upgraded with advanced technology.

