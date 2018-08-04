New Police Commissioner stresses on community policing 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior IPS officer Satyajit Mohanty on Friday took charge as the Twin City Commissioner of Police. Mohanty replaced YB Khurania who has been posted as ADG (Provisioning).

Laying stress on community policing, the newly appointed Police Commissioner informed that a Student Police Cadet (SPS) project will likely be launched in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar within a month. Markatnagar in Cuttack and Infocity in the Capital are being developed into model police stations and will be inaugurated soon, Mohanty said.

Model police stations will also be launched in various parts of the State. Odisha Police has decided to develop at least one police station in each district into a model one. As many as 28 parameters have been fixed for a model police station which include enhancing the infrastructure, beautification of campus, robust CCTV surveillance, provision of reception centres and Mahila and Sishu desks and setting up conference hall.

“Odisha Police targets to inaugurate these model police stations in August. A meeting was held on Wednesday in which all the district SPs participated to discuss on inauguration of model police stations and launch of the SPS project,” he said.The Police Commissioner said action will be taken against the mafia as per the law and asserted that the cops are taking strong steps to check anti-social activities. Mohanty also emphasized that police will also continue to focus on crimes against women.

With the Men’s Hockey World Cup only less than four months away, Mohanty said over 30, 000 international players and foreign tourists will visit the City during the event. The resources of Odisha Police will be utilised to ensure that the mega sporting event passes off smoothly. The World Cup will be held from November 28 to December 16 at Kalinga Stadium in the State Capital.