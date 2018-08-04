Home States Odisha

New Police Commissioner stresses on community policing 

Odisha Police has decided to develop at least one police station in each district into a model one.

Published: 04th August 2018 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

The new Commissioner of Police being welcomed on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior IPS officer Satyajit Mohanty on Friday took charge as the Twin City Commissioner of Police. Mohanty replaced YB Khurania who has been posted as ADG (Provisioning). 
Laying stress on community policing, the newly appointed Police Commissioner informed that a Student Police Cadet (SPS) project will likely be launched in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar within a month. Markatnagar in Cuttack and Infocity in the Capital are being developed into model police stations and will be inaugurated soon, Mohanty said.

Model police stations will also be launched in various parts of the State. Odisha Police has decided to develop at least one police station in each district into a model one. As many as 28 parameters have been fixed for a model police station which include enhancing the infrastructure, beautification of campus, robust CCTV surveillance, provision of reception centres and Mahila and Sishu desks and setting up conference hall.

“Odisha Police targets to inaugurate these model police stations in August. A meeting was held on Wednesday in which all the district SPs participated to discuss on inauguration of model police stations and launch of the SPS project,” he said.The Police Commissioner said action will be taken against the mafia as per the law and asserted that the cops are taking strong steps to check anti-social activities. Mohanty also emphasized that police will also continue to focus on crimes against women.  

With the Men’s Hockey World Cup only less than four months away, Mohanty said over 30, 000 international players and foreign tourists will visit the City during the event. The resources of Odisha Police will be utilised to ensure that the mega sporting event passes off smoothly. The World Cup will be held from November 28 to December 16 at Kalinga Stadium in the State Capital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Satyajit Mohanty Men’s Hockey World Cup community policing 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta