Home States Odisha

Odisha: BJD MLA sets an example, shoulders beggar’s body for cremation

The 80-year-old  woman, called Ghudken by locals, was staying in a thatched house in the village under Sodamal gram panchayat with his 50-year-old brother-in-law who is known as Ghudka.

Published: 04th August 2018 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Rengali MLA Ramesh Patua (left) carrying the body of Ghudken. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Days after the tragedy of Chaturbhuja Banka of Boudh district, who had to tie the body of his dead sister-in-law to take it to the graveyard stirred the State, an MLA turned pallbearer for a destitute woman in Sambalpur district demonstrating that humanity has not lost hope.

Ramesh Patua, the BJD legislator from Rengali, on Friday set an example by carrying the dead body of a beggar woman at Amnapali under Kolabira block to the cremation ground and conducted the funeral with dignity. He was accompanied by his son, nephew and friend, all of whom lent their shoulders to carry the deceased.

Also Read | Government under fire for Boudh shame

The 80-year-old  woman, called Ghudken by locals, was staying in a thatched house in the village under Sodamal gram panchayat with his 50-year-old brother-in-law who is known as Ghudka. The duo eked their living by begging. Even though their actual names were not known, they got the names as they were begging by using a Ghudka, a popular musical instrument of western Odisha. 

Also Read | Woman’s last ride with outcast kin

When Ghudken died on Thursday owing to old-age related problems, Ghudka was at a loss to conduct her last rites as no villager came forward to carry the body. The legislator, who was in the area at the time, came to know about the incident.

He immediately called his son Ankit and nephew Badal and asked them to go to the village and make arrangements for the last rites.

He and his friend Bharat Karali also rushed to the village and together, they carried the body to the cremation ground and conducted the last rites as per Vedic rituals.

Patua said, he had known Ghudken since long as she was begging in Laida area in Sambalpur district which is his native village. He learnt about her death from personnel of Laida police outpost under Katarbaga police station in Sambalpur.

He was also informed that no villager was coming forward to lift the body for her last rites.

“I requested the villagers to carry the body to the graveyard but nobody came forward fearing they would be ostracised by their respective Jaati Samaj (body of a caste) if they touched the beggar’s body. I then decided to conduct the funeral myself. I feel this is an act of humanity and serving people is above all for me,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Boudh district Chaturbhuja Banka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta