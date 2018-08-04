Odisha’s first Skill Museum to open today

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The State’s first Skill Museum set up on the premises of Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Cuttack will be inaugurated on Saturday.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is slated to inaugurate the museum. Naveen will also interact with winners of regional skill competitions. The museum, which aims to provide information about skills to students, has been set up in an area of 2600 sq ft. It houses several skill-based equipment and machineries, a world-class exhibition area and an auditorium constructed at a cost of `73 lakh.

Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Usha Devi said the museum is a pilot project to promote skills through ITI. There are plans to implement the concept in other technical institutions of the State, she said. The State Government wants best employers of the country to look for talent in Odisha’s industrial training institutes and the museum is a step towards it, the Minister added.