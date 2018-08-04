Home States Odisha

Resolution on Vidhan Parishad in next Assembly session

The move to set up the Vidhan Parishad was initiated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik amidst Opposition allegations that it will be turned into a rehabilitation centre for the ruling BJD leaders.

Published: 04th August 2018 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government is likely to move a resolution in the monsoon session of the Assembly in September for formation of Vidhan Parishad (Legislative Council) as per the Telangana model. The Legislative Council can be set up in a State on the basis of an Act of Parliament. Sources said the resolution passed in the Odisha Assembly will be sent to Parliament in this regard. The move to set up the Vidhan Parishad was initiated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik amidst Opposition allegations that it will be turned into a rehabilitation centre for the ruling BJD leaders.

The special committee on Vidhan Parishad headed by Minister of State for Commerce and Transport Nrusingha Charan Sahu, which visited different States to study the functioning of the Legislative Council, on Friday submitted its report to the Chief Minister at the Secretariat here. The committee had visited Bihar and Telangana recently. Earlier, the committee had visited Maharashtra and Karnataka in 2015. 

The committee studied the resolution passed by the Telangana Legislative Assembly for setting up the Vidhan Parishad. A similar resolution will be tabled in the Odisha Assembly in next session. The State Government had formed a five-member panel to study functioning of legislative councils in different States.

Besides Sahu, other members of the committee were Manohar Randhari, Pramila Mallik (both BJD), Bhujabal Majhi (Congress) and Nitish Gangadeb (BJP). However, Majhi and Gangadeb had expressed their unwillingness to visit the two States. The first meeting of the committee was held on January 19, 2015 which the Congress and BJP members had boycotted.

49-member house
The proposed Legislative Council in Odisha will have 49 members. Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh have Legislative Councils. The Union Cabinet has recently cleared a proposal of setting up a Legislative Council of Assam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vidhan Parishad Legislative Council

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta