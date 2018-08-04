Home States Odisha

Special incentives for doctors in Odisha

The Government has announced special incentives for doctors under Odisha Medical Health Services Cadre to retain qualified health practitioners in the State.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Government has announced special incentives for doctors under Odisha Medical Health Services Cadre to retain qualified health practitioners in the State.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday approved the incentive proposal, which states that doctors with super specialisation from MCI’s recognised medical colleges will now get an incentive of Rs 30,000 per month.Similarly, doctors with post graduation from medical colleges recognised by MCI will get an incentive of Rs 20,000 while doctors with post graduate diploma recognised by Odisha Government will receive an incentive of Rs 10,000 per month. The benefits will be over and above those like location-based incentives.

In the recent past, the State Government had announced several incentives for serving doctors and those who are pursuing post graduation courses. In January, monthly incentives of doctors pursuing their post graduation in pre and para clinical subjects were hiked by Rs 18,000.Doctors doing their post graduation in pre-clinical subjects like anatomy, physiology and bio-chemistry and para-clinical subjects like pharmacology, FMT, pathology, micro biology and community medicine are entitled to receive the financial incentive.

Last year, incentives up to Rs 1.25 lakh were declared for doctors willing to join medical colleges in KBK region of the State and up to Rs 35,000 for those who agreed to join new medical colleges at Baripada and Balasore. In 2015, hefty incentives up to Rs 80,000 over and above the monthly salary of doctors serving in the remotest pockets of poverty-stricken KBK region were also announced.

