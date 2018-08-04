Home States Odisha

Woman claims to be mother of infant boy

Blood samples of Mamina Bhoi, who claimed to be the mother of a rescued infant, and her husband Brajakishore of Gopinathpur village were collected for DNA examination.

Published: 04th August 2018 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Blood samples of Mamina Bhoi, who claimed to be the mother of a rescued infant, and her husband Brajakishore of Gopinathpur village were collected for DNA examination.
Mamina had approached the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) claiming to be the mother of the infant boy, who was rescued from a private nursing home here a week back.She informed the police that she already had three children and as the couple could not look after a fourth one, they had decided to give their 15-day-old boy to a relative, who works in a private clinic. 

District Child Protection Officer Kanhu Chanran Rout said Mamina and her husband could not provide any proof like birth certificate of the baby boy or his registration number in the local anganwadi centre. Her claim is being probed, he said.Two infants, the baby boy and a month-old girl, were kept in the private nursing home here allegedly for sale. Receiving information about a child trafficking racket being run from the nursing home, police and CWC officials rescued the children last week. 

During interrogation, a doctor in the clinic informed that mothers of the children were poor and had left them in the clinic for rehabilitation. Suspecting foul play, the officials rescued the infants.The rescued children were shifted to the local Sishu Ashram and the District Child Care  Protection Unit published an advertisement seeking claim on the infants within 30 days. After the incident, the nursing home was sealed but its owner, Dr Paramananda Acharya, is yet to be arrested. 

Acharya did not appear before the Jagatsinghpur police, who had called him for recording his statement on Wednesday. Police said the doctor, against whom a complaint was filed by the CWC chairperson Biswesari Mohanty, is absconding and since he did not turn up, the next legal course would be taken against him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Child Welfare Committee Gopinathpur village infant baby

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta