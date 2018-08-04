Zero tolerance for ragging: Odisha Government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With cases of ragging on the rise in State, Odisha Government on Friday asked the Higher Education department to issue circular to all educational institutions to take stringent action against any such complaints. “Ragging in any form will not be tolerated. Any such act including verbal abuse and winking will invite strict action. If found guilty, the student involved in ragging will be expelled from the institution,” said Higher Education Minister Ananta Das.

Das said he has instructed the department Secretary to communicate the same to all educational institutions. The move of the Government comes 10 days after the Centre revealed that Odisha stood sixth among States with highest number of ragging cases. Last month, Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar had revealed in Rajya Sabha that there was an increasing trend of ragging cases in Odisha. As per the data furnished by the Union Minister, 47 ragging cases were reported in Odisha in 2017 against 28 in 2016 and 30 in 2015. Besides, the UGC report states that between 2013 and 2017, a total 207 ragging cases were reported from Odisha.

The State’s Higher Education Minister said he will examine the Centre’s report.

Keeping in view the fresh admission for 2018-19 academic session, the State Government in June this year had asked all universities, colleges and higher educational institutions to ensure proper functioning of anti-ragging cells on their campuses. The State Government has also selected Skill Development and Technical Education department as the nodal agency for implementation of its advisory and circulars against ragging.