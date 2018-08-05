30-ft breach on canal inundates crop land

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 30-foot breach in the embankment of Pattamundai main canal near Gopinathpur Sasan Sahi under Salepur block submerged several acres of agriculture land on Saturday.

With more than 100 acres of agricultural land have been inundated, the authorities concerned have stopped releasing water to the irrigation system of Pattamundai main canal affecting transplantation process in many localities in three districts.

The canal plays a vital role in irrigating agricultural land of Cuttack, Jajpur and Kendrapara districts through its more than 100 branch canals. Considering its importance and weak condition, the 80 km-canal was recently renovated from Jagatpur to Alava in Pattamundai with financial assistance from Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Due to constant erosion, the embankment breached on Saturday morning, said the locals and attributed the cause to substandard repair and renovation work besides lack of departmental inspection and supervision.

Farmers of the three districts, however, have demanded to close the breach and release water as soon as possible to facilitate the transplanting process.

Executive Engineer, Mahanadi Irrigation North Division, Sagar Mohanty said restoration work which is on in full swing and about 50 per cent of the repair work has been completed. The restoration work is continuing till the report was filed and effort is on to release water in the canal by Sunday noon.