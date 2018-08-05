Home States Odisha

BJP under target for Ujjwala failure

The BJD leader alleged that the Centre had not taken necessary steps to make the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) a success.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:A political tussle between the ruling BJD and opposition BJP has started over the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) in Odisha with the regional outfit questioning the Centre’s claim about the huge success of the scheme.

Referring to the Centre’s claim that LPG connection have been provided to five crore women under the scheme, Rajya Sabha member and BJD spokesman Pratap Keshari Deb described PMUY as a complete failure as more than half of the beneficiaries have not gone for the refill.

Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha from Prashant Nanda (BJD) on August 1, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said as on July 30, more than 30.48 lakh LPG connections had been released under PMUY in Odisha. While 8,18,786 beneficiaries had gone for second refill in 2016-17, the number came down to 6,45,265 in 2017-18, he added. Alleging that beneficiaries are being told to take second refill at market rate, Deb said the subsidy amount is being deposited in their accounts after more than six months.

“If this is the reality of implementation of PMUY, how can the scheme be described as a success,” he said.
Deb also questioned the process through which beneficiaries are being selected for the scheme and alleged that there has been large scale irregularities. He said initially it had been decided that the beneficiaries will be selected by the district administrations and the LPG cylinders will be distributed by the local representatives. But once the implementation started, BJP leaders selected beneficiaries and distributed the cylinders, he said.

The BJD leader alleged that the Centre had not taken necessary steps to make the scheme a success.
He demanded that the Union Minister should give a clear picture to the people.  Party spokesperson Sasmit Patra and state secretary of BJD Bijay Nayak were also present.

Responding to the BJD’s charges, the Union Minister said the regional outfit’s comments reflected its intolerance. Criticising the anti-women and anti-tribal attitude of the BJD, Pradhan said the State Government, which failed in implementation of the National Food Security Act (NFSA), is trying to introduce its own scheme.

