BSF to keep 24X7 vigil on Maoists

The SP said the BSF camp at Jantapai was set up overnight leaving no scope for Maoists to instigate locals against the police.

MALKANGIRI:Jantapai, considered a stronghold of Maoists, has now been taken over by Border Security Force (BSF), as part of the Government’s war against the rebels.The remote location had earned notoriety for the abduction of the then Malkangiri Collector R Vineel Krishna on February 16, 2011.

Jantapai had been a strategic Maoist base from where the rebels operated for three years. Realising that it would be not possible for the security personnel to make inroads into the erstwhile cut-off region, now called ‘Swabhiman Anchala’, the top brass of Odisha police and BSF decided to set up a permanent camp of the para-military force to take on the rebels more effectively. The camp was set up in May this year.
Prior to the setting up of the permanent BSF camp, there were two camps of Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP) and one Special Operation Group (SOG) at Kunturupadar and Badapada in the cut-off area.

“We have set up a permanent BSF camp at Jantapai amid tight security”, Malkangiri SP Jagmohan Meena told ‘Express.’ He said the camp was set up after frequent instances of killing of innocent tribals by the Maoists were reported from the area.

The SP said the BSF camp at Jantapai was set up overnight leaving no scope for Maoists to instigate locals against the police. “It was a well-planned strategy which worked fine”, he said, adding that now the security forces are able to keep a strict 24x7 vigil on Maoists’ movement in the erstwhile cut-off area.

