Cigarettes worth Rs 1.3 crore stolen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In an unusual heist, cigarettes worth Rs 1.3 crore were stolen from a truck by anti-socials on the NH in Khurda on Friday night.

According to Khurda Police, the truck was carrying the cigarettes from Kolkata to Visakhapatnam when the miscreants travelling in another truck waylaid the vehicle.

The gang forced the truck driver out of the vehicle and loaded the cigarettes in the truck which they had brought before fleeing. The cost of the stolen cigarettes has been estimated at Rs 1.3 crore.

“We have registered a dacoity case in this regard. A team of officers has started the investigation into the matter,” Khurda SP Dipti Ranjan Ray told The Express.