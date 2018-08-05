College in need of infrastructure, teachers

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Education has been hit in Brundaban Chandra Junior and Degree colleges at Redhua under Raghunathour block here due to lack of faculty members and infrastructure.

Established in 1987, both degree and junior wings of the college have no boundary wall, auditorium and concrete buildings. The buildings of both the colleges are dilapidated and their asbestos roofs leak during rains. During summer, the asbestos roof heats up making it difficult for the students to sit in the classrooms. The government has not provided any funds for repair of the building. Only the administrative building has a concrete structure.

The junior college does not have any permanent faculty members and manage the show with guest faculty.

The degree college has seven faculty members. To make things worse, some faculty members of the junior college are facing police cases for submitting fake certificates to get appointment. The junior college has 256 seats in Arts stream and 43 of these are vacant after admissions were completed last month for the current academic session. In Science stream, of the 64 seats, 18 are vacant. There are 128 seats in Arts stream in degree college. However, there is no principal here and the principal of junior college is the in-charge principal of the degree college.Principal Saroj Kumar Panda said the building needs immediate repair for safety of the students.