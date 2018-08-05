Home States Odisha

Corporators create ruckus at RMC’s general council meet

Amidst protests by YSRC corporators, the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation’s general council meeting was held on Saturday. 

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Amidst protests by YSRC corporators, the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation’s general council meeting was held on Saturday. Due to the protests, the corporators were suspended from the council for a day and, later, taken into custody for obstructing proceedings of the council meeting. During the meeting, YSRC whip Nagender had an argument with the mayor on some of the issues faced by the denizens.

As the corporators were shouting slogans, RMC commissioner Sumit Kumar Gandhi requested the DSP to take action and assist in smooth proceedings of the meeting. Protesting YSRC corporators, who were taken into custody, were shifted to Three-Town Police Station. They were released around 3pm.

Later, Rajamahendravaram Mayor Pantham Rajani Sesha Sai  explained developmental activities done in the past four years. While stating that the city had a transparent administration, she said as many as 22,000 were receiving pension from the government, which was a steep rise from 17,200 in 2014.  
All efforts are in place to eradicate plastic menace and the ban on plastic, as scheduled, will come into effect from August 15, she said.

